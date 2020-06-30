Individuals break port-a-potty, throw human feces at Eagle Point Fishing Barge

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Unknown individuals took a port-a-potty and broke the structure to the point where human feces and urine were thrown around Eagle Point Fishing Barge on Eagle Point in Jamestown Township Thursday between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday.

According to a release, there was approximately $1,000 in damages to the Eagle Point Fishing Barge.

The owner arrived Friday and found human feces covering the walkway leading up the the barge.

The urine and feces were thrown throughout the property and port-a-potty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office or Grant County Crimestoppers at 800-789-6600.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments