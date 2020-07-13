Individual tries to enter north-side residence, runs off after home alarm went off

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Around 11:55 p.m. Sunday someone attempted to make entry into a home in the 500 block of Woodward Drive, but ran off at the sound of a home alarm.

According to an incident report, when officers arrived they made contact with one of the home’s residents. The individual said there was a noise by one of the windows and then the alarm system went off.

Police said after the investigation it looked like someone tried to enter the home, but ran off after the alarm sounded off.



