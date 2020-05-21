Individual fatally shot by deputies was Oconto County man, 26

SURING, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual fatally shot by Oconto County sheriff’s deputies last weekend was a 26-year-old Suring man.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting Sunday night at a residence in the Suring area. The deputies responded to the home following reports that a person with felony warrants was there.

Deputies say Jacob Bubb had a gun and was shot by the deputies during the encounter. Court records show Bubb had a warrant for substantial battery-use of a dangerous weapon and five other charges. The DCI says two deputies who fired their guns are on administrative duty. No one else was injured.

