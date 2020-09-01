Individual demands money from gas station, flees after brief struggle with worker

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — An individual came into the Mobil Gas Station at 3101 N. Sherman Ave. Monday at 10:01 p.m. and demanded money when the cash register opened for a different customer.

According to a release, the clerk saw an outline of a handgun in the suspect’s waist. The individual took the cash and left the store with the clerk following.

The release said the clerk yelled at another coworker who tackled the individual. The gun fell and there was a struggle between the second worker and the individual. The person left and was not located.

The handgun was a copy of a real gun. The investigation in on-going.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.