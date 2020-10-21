Indictment returned for man, woman accused of arson in downtown Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Two suspects outside of the YWCA (Image via criminal complaint)

MADISON, Wis. — A grand jury has agreed there is enough evidence to suggest a Madison man and woman accused of arson during the civil unrest in downtown Madison over the summer committed a crime.

A news release from US Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office said Anessa Renee Fierro, 27, and Willie Tremaine Johnson, 45, both of Madison, have been charged in a two-count indictment on suspicion of attempting to damage and destroy two commercial buildings in Madison with fire.

Officials said the incident happened Aug. 25 during the civil unrest which followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Fierro and Johnson were charged with the offenses Sept. 22.

The release said federal law requires that criminal charges filed by complaint must be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

If convicted, the two face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

