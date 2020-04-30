Indiana governor praises woman’s 107th birthday celebration

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer,

CROWN POINT, Ind. (The Times) — Add Gov. Eric Holcomb to the dozens of well-wishers celebrating the 107th birthday of Mary Massey.

The longtime Crown Point resident was feted Sunday with a parade of vehicles in front of her home, including city police cars, firetrucks and emergency management equipment, instead of a traditional birthday party — in keeping with the governor’s stay-at home order and federal social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday, Holcomb read from The Times’ article about Massey’s birthday parade during his daily coronavirus press conference, and cited the celebration as a marvelous example of how Hoosiers are adjusting to what the Republican governor calls “the new normal.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing Mary at 108 next year,” Holcomb said. “We’ve got to do everything we need to do to make that a reality, knowing that we’re all in this together.”

Following Sunday’s parade, organized by Massey caregiver Kelli Patrick, Massey’s family and Crown Point Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Crown Point Mayor David Uran led the widely spaced group on Massey’s lawn in singing “Happy Birthday,” and Uran issued a proclamation honoring the 107-year-old.

“This has been just wonderful,” Massey said. “I’ve never had anything like this in my whole life. … I’m a party girl.”

Back at the Statehouse, Holcomb said he’s grateful 99.99% of Hoosiers are following the social distancing guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19, even when it requires creatively turning a birthday party into a birthday parade.

“Your actions, or non-actions for that matter, have been instrumental,” Holcomb said in a remark directed to all Hoosiers. “Your physical distancing has made quite a difference, and the proof is in the numbers.”

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments