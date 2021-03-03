Independent review: MMSD COVID-19 protocols ‘more than adequate’ for safe learning environment

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday that an independent local company hired by the district to conduct a review of its COVID-19 mitigation measures in its buildings called thee steps taken by the district “more than adequate” to provide, students, staff and visitors a safe environment to learn and work.

According to a news release, local firm McKinstry released its final report Tuesday after an analysis of COVID-19 safety mitigation measures at MMSD school buildings and their physical changes, like air filters.

McKinstry also said the measures MMSD has taken to mitigate and prevent the spread of the virus meet or exceed the 14 other local school districts the firm had reviewed.

MMSD is beginning a phased return to in-person learning next week.

The 176-page report can be found on MMSD’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.