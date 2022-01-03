Independent Police Monitor candidate withdraws from consideration

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison’s search for a new Independent Police Monitor is going back to square one.

Byron Bishop, the only candidate for the position, withdrew from consideration Monday.

In a statement to News 3 Now, Bishop said the decision was made for family reasons.

“I respect the board and wish them the best in continuing their search for this great and important work,” he said.

Bishop was set to become the city’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor. The Madison Common Council created the position in September of 2020.

RELATED: Common Council passes police oversight measures during 9-hour meeting

The monitor would review incidents in which force is used, oversee the processing of citizen complaints, and ensure that reviews of the department’s policing are independent.

A second candidate withdrew from consideration last November.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.