Incoming Badgers to receive free safety kits with Bucky facemasks

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison students arriving on campus for the fall semester will be receiving a special welcome gift.

According to a news release, each student will receive a free safety kit, which includes two UW-branded face coverings, hand sanitizer, and health and safety information about COVID-19. It all will come in a reusable Bucky bag.

Students who are living in campus residence halls will receive their kits when they move in, while others can pick up a kit at University Book Store on State Street.

Distribution will occur during the bookstore’s regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students will be asked to show an ID to receive a kit.

