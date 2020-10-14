Inclusive baseball diamond coming to Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – There’s a new, inclusive baseball diamond under construction in Cottage Grove.

The Miracle League of Dane County is creating the little-league size diamond at Bakken Park. It’s specifically designed for people with physical and cognitive disabilities. Volunteers will help players navigate it.

So far the groundwork for the field is complete, and there’s a second phase of construction planned for the spring.

“One of the things that’s great about this is it allows kids with disabilities to experience the game of baseball,” said Bill Schultz, Executive Director of the Miracle League of Dane County. “But it’s more than just baseball – it’s an opportunity for kids to be included in something, be encouraged and build their self-confidence.”

Schultz says it’s also an opportunity for volunteers to interact with children who inspire them, and for parents to see their children experience joy, laughter and fun.

Fundraising for the project has been going on for about a year, and the Miracle League has almost reached their goal. There’s a matching gift happening now for up to $120,000.

Opening day is scheduled for the beginning of June. Updates about how to register for the league will be posted online in the winter at danecountymiracleleague.org.

