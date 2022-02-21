Inclimate weather causes cancellations across southern Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy of jojomelons/Flickr

MADISON, Wis. — An incoming storm is set to make road conditions treacherous, prompting some groups to cancel events, meetings, and services.

The Mount Horeb Area School District will close its buildings to all events and practices Monday night at 5:30 p.m. The district also moved its Board of Education meeting online and will notify parents, students, and staff about potential delays or school closures.

Iowa County is canceling its COVID-19 testing site Tuesday due to the weather. You can visit their website to find an alternate testing site.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County will not be delivering meals or offering carryout Tuesday.

