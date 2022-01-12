Inbound East Washington Ave. closed at Lien Rd. due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — All inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue are closed at Lien Road Wednesday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 2:10 p.m.

The road is expected to be closed for two hours.



Further details were not immediately available.

