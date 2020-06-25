In Wisconsin, Trump boasts of ‘aptitude for manufacturing’

Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
by Associated Press
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MARINETTE, Wis.  — Despite enormous economic headwinds and sky-high unemployment numbers, President Donald Trump sought to showcase his record as a job creator during a visit to a shipyard in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Trump boasted Thursday of his “aptitude for manufacturing” and again offered a rosy prediction that the coronavirus-battered economy is set to turn a corner even as the U.S. marked its 14th straight week of more than a million workers making unemployment claims.

He took a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, the recent winner of a $5 billion federal contract to build up to 10 new guided missile frigates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments