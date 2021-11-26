In wake of Waukesha tragedy, Janesville parade to proceed as planned

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville’s Jolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade will proceed as planned, the city announced Friday.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 4, at 6 p.m. Plans for the event were reevaluated after the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

In the wake of the tragedy in Waukesha, City staff has reevaluated this year’s Janesville’s Jolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade. After careful consideration, the City has decided to hold the parade as scheduled on Saturday, December 4, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. — City of Janesville (@City_Janesville) November 26, 2021

Officials said they are working with the Janesville Police Department to ensure the safety of the event.

Janesville is one of multiple local areas that have elected to continue with planned holiday parades.

Edgerton, Beloit, and Sun Prairie will all hold parades in the coming days, albeit with increased security.

