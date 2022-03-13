In tweet, Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
AP

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, under fierce election-year fire, abruptly abandoned his stand that religious organizations had to pay for birth control for workers, demanding that insurance companies step in to provide the coverage instead.

Former President Barack Obama tested positive for COVID-19.

The nation’s first Black president announced the test result in a tweet Sunday.

Obama said he wanted his positive test to serve as a reminder to others to get vaccinated.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tested negative.

