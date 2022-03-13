In tweet, Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

by Kyle Jones

Former President Barack Obama tested positive for COVID-19.

The nation’s first Black president announced the test result in a tweet Sunday.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Obama said he wanted his positive test to serve as a reminder to others to get vaccinated.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tested negative.

