In the Kitchen: D’Vino

Site staff by Site staff

Madison Magazine’s Andie Behling joins Live at Four to give a behind the scenes look at D’Vino, a new King Street restaurant that specializes in wine and small plates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments