In the 608: “Zoo Lights” show at Henry Vilas Zoo

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The annual Zoo Lights show is back at Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo.

This year, guests can buy timed tickets for the event. General admission tickets are available for $10. Children 3 and under are free, but will still need to have a ticket. Tickets are on sale now online.

The event will be held Fridays – Sundays through December 30th from 5:30pm – 9pm each night. The Zoo also announced it added bonus nights for the event on December 20-23 and December 27-30.

This year’s event is going to be the brightest one the Zoo has ever hosted, with almost 1,000,000 bulbs lighting up the zoo. Pictures with Santa are available every night until December 23. All tickets also include free carousel rides.

“Zoo Lights is such a unique way to experience the Zoo,” said Marketing Manager Kristin Moala. “It’s easy to overlook the towering oaks in the Zoo during a daytime visit, but when they are lit up at night it’s truly spectacular.”

