In the 608: World Championship Cheese Contest underway in Madison

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest is underway this week at Monona Terrace in Madison.

Cheese, butter, and yogurt makers from 31 south central Wisconsin companies and cooperatives are vying for the title of World Champion.

Their products are among a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.

“Entry into this world-renowned competition isn’t just about being recognized by the global dairy industry, it’s also a chance for a major business boost,” stated Kirsten Strohmenger, Events Manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the biennial event.

The World Championship Cheese Contest is the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition since 1957.

The event is unfortunetely closed to the public this year. More information is available by clicking here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.