In the 608: What’s new in 2022 for Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Forward Madison FC, the professional soccer team in Madison, is back for the 2022 season.

The 2022 home opener is set for Wednesday, April 6th when the Flamingos will battle Cleveland SC in the US Open Cup.

Forward Madison will then take on Union Omaha in their first home game in USL League One play at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, April 9th.

It’s the first season under new head coach, Matt Glaeser.

The team competes in the third division of the US soccer league system. The team was founded in 2018 and played its inaugural season in 2019.

