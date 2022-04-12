In the 608: What’s ahead for ‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’ in 2022

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. — Spring is here, and the weather is getting warmer, which means Madison’s roads and trails will soon be filled with bikers.

Until the end of May, hundreds of kids will get their hands on new bikes of their own thanks to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s efforts. The non-profit works each year to collect and repair older bikes destined for disposal so they can be repurposed and given to kids who might not be able to afford one.

The organization seeks gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes in the fall and then refurbishes them in winter with the help of paid mechanics and volunteers. The bike giveaways occur in April and May each year.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison gives the bikes to other nonprofit organizations and schools that do the vetting to ensure that the recipients are low-income and diverse communities in Dane County.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has existed since its first bike giveaway in 2017. To date, over 6,600 bikes have been given away to community partners. The organization depends solely on financial and bike donations to make its work possible.

