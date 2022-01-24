In the 608: What to expect for Winter Restaurant Week

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Madison foodies. Winter Restaurant Week runs Sunday, January 23rd through Friday, January 28th.

This semi-annual event is the perfect opportunity to sample some of Madison’s local offerings.

Starting at $25, participating restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu with three courses. Some restaurants will offer a lunch menu for $15.

There are twenty area restaurants taking part, with a little bit of everything available as far as food and drink.

Check out Madison Magazine’s guide to Restaurant Week to see which restaurants are offering takeout as well as dine-in.

We’re going to be featuring several of these spots in the 608 this week on News 3 Now This Morning.

