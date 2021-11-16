In the 608: Two sisters get creative with ReTwist-T in Sauk City

by Josh Spreiter

ReTwist-T

SAUK CITY, Wis. There are two sisters in Sauk City who set out on the ReTwist-T adventure in 2015, with the goal of bringing their family together in a creative way.

They continue to explore the creative process, while also promoting health and well-being fused with passion for the artistic, upcycled, and reclaimed.

Teresa specializes in mixed media creations and interior design and appreciates all things rustic with a splash of shabby chic. Tanya specializes in weaving and fabric arts.

You can find ReTwist-T in their new space at 515 Water Street in Sauk City.

