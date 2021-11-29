In the 608: Trees for Troops; Hann’s Christmas Farm

by Josh Spreiter

Hann's Christmas Farm

OREGON, Wis. – This year, Wisconsin growers are set to donate hundreds of evergreens for Trees for Troops.

Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers.

Greg Hann, of Hann’s Christmas Farm in Oregon, is in charge of the Madison Trees for Troops collection point.

Hann tells News 3 Now it is an honor supplying freshly cut trees to those serving the country.

Hann’s Christmas Farm is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.