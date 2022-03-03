In the 608: Transformation Center Madison

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The Transformation Center is a fitness facility on Madison’s west side that specializes in small group trainer-led classes.

They had to pivot quickly when the pandemic hit in 2020, so most of their classes are run simultaneously in-person and live via Zoom.

This has enabled a lot of their members to continue working out from home until they’re comfortable returning.

They offer a Fit Over 50 program. It’s their largest program with folks in their 60s and 70s doing strength training and focusing on their health.

With a change in ownership recently, three of their long-time trainers are now also the owners.

