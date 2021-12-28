In the 608: Time to hit the slopes; Josh visits Tyrol Basin

by Josh Spreiter

Tyrol Basin

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – If you’re looking for something to do with the family on holiday break, maybe it’s time to hit the slopes.

Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb is ready for you.

They provide wholesome, outdoor winter activities for people of all ages and abilities by offering skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Their primary focus is winter family-friendly fun, but they offer outdoor activities all year long.

Click here for hours of operation and ticket information.

