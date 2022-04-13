In the 608: Terrace Chairs return to the Wisconsin Memorial Union for 2022

by Josh Spreiter

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – The iconic chairs are returning to the Wisconsin Memorial Union on Wednesday.

Officials say the iconic green, yellow and orange chairs will start to be seen again on April 13th, but the process of pulling out the chairs for another season is expected to take two or three days.

Chairs have populated the Memorial Union terrace along the shore of Lake Mendota for more than 90 years, starting with wood chairs in the 1920s before the university transitioned to the metal chairs with the sunburst design we know now.

Reopening dates for the Brat Stand and the BBQ Stand on the terrace have not yet been announced.

For more event information through the spring and summer, you can visit the Terrace’s website.

