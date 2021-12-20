In the 608: Support local with “Pub Pass”

by Josh Spreiter

FITCHBURG, Wis. – There’s a fun way to support local breweries over the next year.

PubPass started eight years ago as a nationwide initiative, but this coming year will be the fifth anniversary for the Madison market.

Dave Olson is city curator of PubPass.

“Our goal is to get people out and exploring their community, to shop local, to stay local and our goal is to give back local as well,” Olson said.

PubPass is basically a passport. $25 gets you a free pint of craft beer at 25 participating bars and breweries in the 608. In the end, Olson says PubPass is a purchase you can feel good about.

“It’s good for all of 2022 and makes for a great stocking stuffer. Free beer the whole year long.” Olson added. “Something we’re really proud of, is we like to give back to our community, and so for every PubPass sold, we give a dollar to Second Harvest Foodbank.”

Hop Haus in Fitchburg is one of the 25 Madison area breweries taking part in 2022.

Co-owner Phil Hoechst says it’s not about competition with PubPass, but rather a great way to get out and try something new.

“Before we opened in 2015, our motto was that every community deserves a place to gather over a pint of beer and worthwhile conversation, so that’s what we try to bring here as well,” Hoechst said. “Madison’s got a ton of different breweries to choose from, so it’s a fun way to get out and experience different things.”

The 2022 PubPass books are on sale this morning, so you don’t even have to wait until the New Year to purchase it.

PubPass is offering $5 dollars off for those who click here and use the promo code “INTHE608.”

