In the 608: Support local this Valentine’s Day; Olson’s Flowers in Mount Horeb

by Josh Spreiter

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a visit to a local florist in full-on holiday mode.

Olson’s Flowers and Christmas Shop in Mount Horeb is known to do holidays big around here.

Bill Olson started the shop back in the 1950’s, and Heidi Wittwer started here in 1979. She loves coming into work and walking into a cooler filled with flowers of all shapes and colors every single day.

The small staff covers a big area, too. They serve Mount Horeb, Verona, Cross Plains, Black Earth, Barneveld, Ridgeway, Blanchardville, and Madison’s west side. That’s pretty much all of western Dane County.

“I have to say the community has really been supportive of us, especially through the pandemic,” Wittwer explain. “It’s been wonderful how they have supported us. They’ve sent a lot of flowers because they couldn’t visit their friends and family through the pandemic. But really over the years, they’ve been very supportive.”

This year their wholesalers helped by suggesting they order Valentine’s Day flowers before Christmas to avoid potential supply chain issues.

