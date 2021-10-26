In the 608: Sun Prairie family goes all out for Halloween

by Josh Spreiter

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family is making Halloween a special tradition, and it’s making waves in the community.

They are going all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard you certainly won’t miss.

From a pirate ship to different inflatables, they want to keep the Halloween spirit going forward.

The Vokouns had so much buzz when they did the same thing last year at their previous home in Illinois, that after moving to Wisconsin earlier this year, they wanted to go bigger and better.

The story behind it is pretty unique. It involves their son, River, whose 7th birthday is the day after Halloween this year.

“People come by; they walk by, and drive by. It becomes a talking point,” Aaron Vokoun explained. “It was really great during COVID, because people at that point could only get out of the house to walk around. It gave some joy and stuff for people to do.”

If you’d like to check out the display for yourself, the Vokoun’s live on Silverado Drive just south of the Sun Prairie Memory Garden.

