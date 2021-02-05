In the 608: Sugar River Pizza preparing for high takeout sales on Super Bowl Sunday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Pizza is the number one food consumed by football fans on Super Bowl Sunday, according to CBS.

Market Watch reports that pizza sales on Thanksgiving Eve are up there with New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Halloween, coming in behind Super Bowl Sunday, which is hands-down their biggest day of the year.

Sugar River Pizza Co. recently opened their third location in Sun Prairie. General Manager Brian Campbell calls Super Bowl Sunday one of the busiest days of the year for pizza places.

Campbell says takeout orders this weekend could be bigger than ever before, due to COVID-19. More people are staying home and ordering in. With that, he says it’s hard to predict what they’ll see as far as dine-in sales this Super Bowl. They’re spending the week preparing for game time come Sunday.

Sugar River Pizza Co. focuses on all the fan-favorites, including appetizers, salads, pasta, sandwiches and desserts. The owners pride themselves on using a lot of local ingredients. They also have local drinks on tap. Other locations can be found in Verona and New Glarus.

Campbell says curbside pick-up and delivery are available if people are wary of going inside the restaurant.

Remember, you can watch the Super Bowl this coming Sunday, February 7th on News 3 Now (CBS).

