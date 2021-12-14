In the 608: Smart salting tips this winter

by Josh Spreiter

Road salt affects lakes and drinking water

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Salt Wise is hoping you’ll be smart when it comes to salting this winter.

We rely on salt to keep our roads safe in the winter and to soften water in our homes year-round, but using more salt than is needed comes with a heavy price.

In Wisconsin and much of the United States, researchers say chloride from salt is infiltrating into our lakes, streams and groundwater.

It only takes one teaspoon of salt to pollute five gallons of water to a level that is toxic for freshwater ecosystems.

Wisconsin Salt Wise believes we can all work together to use the right amount of salt.

WI Salt Wise Partnership is a coalition of organizations working together to reduce salt pollution in our lakes, streams and drinking water.

