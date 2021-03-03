In the 608: Small family-run winery looking to expand

MILTON, Wis. – Timber Hill Winery is located just off the Ice Age Trail in Rock County between Madison and Janesville. It has a unique appeal in pairing people with wine while giving them an experience they’ll remember.

They offer affordable wines made with a variety of cold climate grapes.

From the crushing of the grapes to the pour in your glass, they say they do it all with the joy of helping you appreciate the wine drinking moment you are in.

Amanda Stefl is one of the country’s youngest female winemakers and winery owners. She prides herself in making wines with youthful energy and lasting impressions.

After studying Microbiology at the University of Iowa and continuing her education in Wine Making and Winery Management from Kirkwood College, Amanda has been able to mix her interest in wine and unique education to capture the attention of, and contribute to, the culture of Wisconsin’s wine drinking community.

Stefl says plans are in the works to expand the tasting room and vineyard at Timber Hill Winery this year because they’ve outgrown their space.

