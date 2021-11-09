In the 608: Public asked to provide ornaments for holiday tree honoring troops

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers invite members of the military family community in Wisconsin to contribute ornaments for this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence in Maple Grove, Wisconsin.

The “Tribute to our Troops” tree began under Gov. Jim Doyle to recognize service members from Wisconsin. The tradition continued through the Scott Walker administration and, now, the Evers administration.

“We still have service members from Wisconsin who are deployed across the state and nation, and overseas, performing a variety of important missions,” Gov. Evers said. “It’s important for us to recognize and pay tribute to these folks serving our state and country while we also remember and honor our troops for their service and sacrifice. We welcome and encourage Wisconsinites from across our state to join us in this seasonal salute to our hometown heroes.”

The governor and first lady invite family members of Wisconsin’s service members — past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad — to send a holiday ornament dedicated to their loved one. The ornaments will be displayed at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin, though there will be no holiday tours this year due to COVID-19.

The invitation is open to families of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members. Ornaments can be plain, fancy or personalized to honor our fallen service members, those who are deployed overseas this holiday season, and all who wear the uniforms of our nation’s armed forces.

To be included as part of this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” tree, ornaments must be received no later than Nov. 26 at:

Wisconsin National Guard Service Member Support Division ATTN: Mr. Liam Walsh 2400 Wright Street Madison, Wis., 53704

Ornaments will not be returned.

