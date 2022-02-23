In the 608: Prom dress sale happening at Goodwill SCWI this weekend only

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Goodwill SCWI has 1,500 prom dresses, many new with tags, that they are selling for two days only at the low price of $29.99 each.

Today’s high school students recognize the value of thrift shopping at Goodwill and know they are making an impact by supporting a local business which provides services in the community.

“I remember back in the day when I was looking forward to prom and how expensive this can be,” Goodwill SCWI CEO/President Michele Harris said. “It is such a big event for people, so to give people an opportunity to come for a low price, be able to have a prom dress and be able to experience that in the community, that’s called accessability, and that’s what we are all about.”

Sustainability is also an important issue to high school students and another reason why they support Goodwill.

Through resale and responsibly recycling items including computer equipment, shoes and clothing, Goodwill SCWI keeps more than 16 million pounds of material out of local landfills each year.

The prom dress event is scheduled at one location only – the Verona Road Goodwill, 4530 Verona Road, Madison, while supplies last. Store hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

