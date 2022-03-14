In the 608: Pi Day at Hubbard Avenue Diner; News 3 Now This Morning’s Annual Pi Day Eating Contest

by Josh Spreiter

MIDDLETON, Wis. It’s one of our favorite days of the year as Monday, March 14th marks Pi Day.

Hubbard Avenue Diner is preparing big, as they’re famous for delicious pies.

If you love free pie, wear a past or present Hubbard Pi t-shirt on Pi Day and get a FREE slice of pie. Limited Edition 2022 Pi Day t-shirts on sale now.

The ultimate classic diner serves the classics like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, as well as innovative sandwiches, salads and entrees.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner is served seven days a week.

Hubbard Avenue Diner and Bakery is a member of Food Fight Restaurant Group.

