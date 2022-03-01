In the 608: Paczki Day at Lane’s Bakery

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Lanes Bakery is celebrating Fat Tuesday by making a traditional Polish treat, known as paczki.

Owner Chuck Lane says it’s one of the biggest days of the year for the bakery. Lane says more than a thousand of the pastries are typically sold on this day every year.

Fat Tuesday is the final celebration of the carnival. It comes before Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season.

Paczkis are primarily eaten here in the Midwest. Pronounced “poonch-key,” they originated in Poland and were brought over to the U.S. when Polish immigrants moved here.

