In the 608: New innovations being made for Winter Restaurant Week

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Monday marks the start of Winter Restaurant Week in the 608.

Madison Magazine is bringing back a special rendition this year. Whether you like to dine in or takeout, you’ll find what works best for you.

Visit each individual restaurant’s menu to see whether it is offering dine in, takeout or both. If choosing dine-in, reservations are not required, but recommended. If interested in takeout, call the restaurant or visit its website which may have online ordering capabilities.

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, February 27th.

All week we’ll be highlighting restaurants in the 608 on News 3 Now This Morning.

