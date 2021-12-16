In the 608: MOM’s Food Pantry working to end hunger

by Josh Spreiter

Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM)

MIDDLETON, Wis. – If you could you use a little boost this week in your pantry and fridge, the Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) is here to help.

The MOM Food Pantry serves over 4,000 people each month, including nearly 2,000 children. On average, MOM distributes over 1.4 million pounds of food per year, equaling over 100,000 pounds of food per month.

Every week, they have a different drive-thru choice menu. Anyone can do it, no questions asked, other than your menu choice.

The MOM Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1:30 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 12 pm.

If you’d like to help out MOM in the mission to help the community, click here.

The Middleton Outreach Ministry can be found at 3502 Parmenter St.

