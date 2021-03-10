In the 608: Meet the “Madison Goldens”

MADISON, Wis. – There’s a group of Wisconsinites coming together to spread some joy. It’s how they’re doing it, though, that’ll sure leave you with a smile this morning.

The Madison Goldens is a group here in the 608 that hold meet-ups where golden retrievers and their humans of course, come together at an area dog park for a day full of furry fun.

News 3 Now This Morning caught up with the group at Token Creek Dog Park in DeForest and the folks who started it to see more of the positivity they’re all about.

“We just wanted to get a lot of area goldens to meet up together and have fun. That’s really the point, is to spread happiness. If you have a golden you know how amazing they are. Everyone has a smile on their face all time,” said group creator Tang Yang. “You get to know the dogs and see them growing up from puppies and getting older and bigger, so it’s a lot of fun to see familiar faces and the pups, too.”

Tang and her boyfriend, Jimmy started the group back in late 2019 with the hopes of getting the group together once every month or so. The pandemic impacted that a bit, but they’re happy to be out and enjoying the nice weather again.

It’s also a way to get to know other dog owners, in case you ever need a sitter. Anybody is invited to join the group.

If you decide to be a part of the next meet-up with your golden retriever, just make sure you have your dog park permit and follow the rules of that specific meet-up location.

You can find the group on both Facebook and Instagram; just search for Madison Goldens.

