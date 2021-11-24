In the 608: Madison’s Turkey Trot returning Thursday

by Josh Spreiter

Madison's Turkey Trot

MADISON, Wis. – Madison’s original Turkey Trot, a 5K Run/Walk/Roll, is set to happen on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m, you know, when the bird is still in the oven.

The event is hosted and organized by All Community Events. UCP is grateful to be the Charity of Benefit for the original Madison Turkey Trot at the Alliant Energy Center this year.

There is also a virtual option and Kids Division for ages 11 and under and a special Kids Dash event for ages 8 and under.

You can register to stroll, trot, or roll in the race (be sure to use code UCP10) or, equally helpful, would be if you shared some of your time as a volunteer. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

More info is available here.

