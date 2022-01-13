In the 608: Madison Police hosting ‘Winterfest’ on Saturday at Elver Park

by Josh Spreiter

MPD/Winterfest

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department is gearing up for a free family fun event celebrating Wisconsin’s favorite season.

Join MPD at Elver Park for hot cocoa, cookies, crafts, a fire pit with s’mores and ice skating on Saturday, January 15th.

This event is part of a partnership between the Madison Police Department, Metcalfe’s and the Madison Community Policing Foundation.

Saturday’s event starts at 10 a.m. Learn more here.

