In the 608: Madison BCycle is back with Art Bike program, how you can help

by Josh Spreiter

Courtesy: Madison BCycle - featuring the work of artist Noelle Miller.

MADISON, Wis. – With spring on the horizon, the Madison BCycle bikes will be back out on the streets as soon as next week.

Also returning this year is the Art Bike program. Madison BCycle tells News 3 Now it was an incredible first year in bringing change to Madison beyond the bike path.

They brought awareness to eighteen local causes with the help of thirteen local sponsors and twenty-one local artists, helping raise thousands of dollars in donations to the causes represented on the Art Bikes.

General Manager Helen Bradley says she’s excited for what’s in store for the program’s future.

“We want to support local artists, and we want to support local nonprofits, but we’re hoping to get more engagement,” Bradley said. “We’ve already seen some really great interest from the community. We’ve already seen twenty nonprofits submit interest forms, and we’ve had over twenty artists submit interest forms as well, so we expect to see a lot more bikes on the roads this year.”

They are still looking for some sponsorship in making it all come together this year, though.

One of those sponsors is Curtis Hall of TDS, who’s excited about the positive difference already being made in the community. For him, it’s personal.

“It was important for me because I wanted to support Mentoring Positives. That makes a huge difference in the community with at-risk youth and troubled adolescents, and it kind of hits home to me, because I was raised in foster care, and we didn’t have a lot of programs like that,” Hall explained. “It gave me the opportunity to use the BCycle platform and TDS platform to make a difference in the community.”

The unveiling of this year’s Art Bikes lineup will take place later this spring. Click here to learn more information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.