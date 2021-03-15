In the 608: Madison BCycle celebrating 10 years with new Art Bike program

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Madison BCycle returns this week as the rideshare electric bike program reopens to the public on Monday, March 15th.

According to a news release, Madison BCycle plans to expand its fleet by adding 100 electric-assist bikes and at least five new stations in 2021.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Madison BCycle will also have new community outreach programs, rider appreciation days and a new Art Bike program.

BCycle General Manager Helen Bradley says the Art Bike program is a way to bring together local organizations and local artists and bring attention to issues or causes that exist in our community, like what we saw throughout downtown last year with the murals.

Special electric bikes will display powerful pieces of art throughout 2021 for riders to use on their daily commutes and recreational trips. The new initiative is expected to launch later this spring.

BCycle will also be offering monthly membership giveaways this year.

In an effort to keep people safe, officials said Madison BCycle will also continue implementing COVID-19 safety protocols that were introduced last March, including spraying touchpoints on e-bikes and stations with sanitizer, wearing face coverings, and sharing information on its social media platforms with tips on how to stay safe.

