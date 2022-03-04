In the 608: Lunafest Film Festival back this weekend, empowering women

by Josh Spreiter

Lunafest

MADISON, Wis. – The annual Lunafest Film Festival is back from Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6.

Lunafest is sponsored by Zonta Madison Foundation, and they’re virtual once again this year for the annual fundraiser.

Organizers say it’s a way to empower women in Dane County. This year, there are the eight short films to watch that are by and about women. The stories are told from a variety of perspectives that champion women and gender nonconforming individuals, highlighting their aspirations, accomplishments, resilience, strength, and connection.

“We really encourage people to have a watch party, gather your friends and family and watch the films and then discuss the issues,” said Jane Hartman, committee chair of Zonta Club of Madison. “The film festival has allowed organizations to raise more than $6.3 million over the years, so it’s really a great festival for us.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, with all the proceeds going right back into the community.

Beginning Friday at 4 p.m., you have 48 hours to view the films.

Click here for more information.

Zonta Club of Madison is committed to empowering women in the Madison area by providing educational scholarships, grants to deserving women and financial support to local organizations who share the same mission.

