In the 608: Local businesses coming together to ‘Paint it Forward’ for Ukraine

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Wine & Design in Madison is holding an event to raise money for humanitarian aid going toward Ukraine refugees.

Owner Heather Reed has an event scheduled for Monday evening in her east-side studio space. She is partnering with two other local female entrepreneurs, Sim Fabian, of Macarons Boutique by Sim, who will be donating her macarons, and Jessica Vodvarka, of JVod Photography, who will be donating a cute spring-themed photoshoot during the event.

All profits and 100% of any additional donations will be donated.

