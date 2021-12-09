In the 608: Last-minute holiday hacks with Lisa Briggs

by Josh Spreiter

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Every family has their own holiday traditions that are practiced, and enjoyed, year after year.

From finding the best tree, decorating the house, and baking all those Christmas goodies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

But if you’re one of those waiting until the last minute to get those things done, there are some holiday hacks to make it easier on you.

Lisa Briggs of The Bruce Company in Middleton sat down with News 3 Now This Morning for more advice on making the holidays easier for your family. She says it’s all about keeping it simple.

Leah Linscheid, Chris Stanford, Josh Spreiter and Chris Reece also put their skills to the test for a little Christmas wrapping competition.

