In the 608: Kids in the Rotunda back in-person at the Overture

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, returned in January with virtual shows and in-person programming in February. Live shows continue on the Rotunda stage through March and April.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, the popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

Safety changes due to the pandemic include self-distanced “blankie seating” and offering two performances instead of three to allow more time to clean the space between shows. The series will continue to offer livestreams of performances once a month for those unable to attend in person.

As with other programming, all in attendance will need to follow Overture’s COVID-19 health and safety policies, which include (for ages 5 and over) showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian) and wearing a face mask (ages 2 and over).

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.

Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.