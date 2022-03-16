In the 608: Josh checks out Hidden Cave Cidery

by Josh Spreiter

Hidden Cave Cidery

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Hidden Cave Cidery was founded by local Wisconsinite, Walker Fanning.

Walker grew up on the west side of Madison and graduated from UW Madison with a degree in Agronomy.

After college, he worked as the orchard manager at a small farm, with antique apple varieties, south of Madison.

This was the place where Walker had his first taste of hard cider and developed a passion for apple growing.

In 2018, Walker decided to start his own cidery with a promise to support Wisconsin agriculture.

Every bottle of Hidden Cave Cider is packed with Wisconsin apples, with the use of local honey from Mount Horeb.

The tasting room is now open Thursday through Saturday.

