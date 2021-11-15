In the 608: It’s National Recycling Day! Here’s how you can keep items out of local landfills

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – National Recycling Day is November 15.

Michael Wilke is spreading the word on how his mission is to keep items from landfills.

Wilke is the owner of Junk King Madison. Junk King isn’t your typical junk removal company; everything picked up in their trucks either gets recycled, reused or repurposed.

Wilke says it’s important to know what can and can’t be recycle and where to place certain items.

To learn more ways to better the environment with recycling, click here.

