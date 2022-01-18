In the 608: How you can thank a healthcare worker today

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – You have the chance to thank healthcare workers for all their efforts today.

UnityPoint Health President and CEO Sue Erickson recently shared a letter reminding everyone that our healthcare workers deal with the reality of COVID-19 each and every day and are still in need of community support.

They’re asking you at home to send some positive and caring messages to healthcare workers to keep them going through this tough time.

“The sincerest of thank yous to our Meriter team, who continues to work so hard every day: providers, nurses, CNAs, food & nutrition staff, environmental services staff, business office staff. The list goes on and on. We rely on so many to provide you the safe, quality care you deserve and expect,” Erickson said in a statement. “It is our privilege to serve and care for you, and we’ll continue to do just that. I believe we are stronger together and appreciate all this community has done and continues to do to support us. We will get through this, but it will take all of us working together.”

They’re making it super easy to thank healthcare workers; people can send these messages in through a link online.

